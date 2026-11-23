The update, announced by Tesla on November 21, introduces Tesla Reality View, a real-time visualization system that creates a virtual view of the road from above the vehicle.

Unlike conventional driving displays, which use simplified graphics to represent nearby vehicles and obstacles, the new system generates a more realistic representation of the environment, including roads, buildings, trees and other surroundings.

According to Tesla, Reality View allows drivers to see what the FSD system is planning to do and interact with its driving decisions. Users can choose between a full-screen visualization, a navigation map or a split-screen display.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained on X that the technology relies on real-time AI video generation rather than a traditional gaming engine.

“This is real-time AI video generation (no gaming engine!) using just half of one AI4 TRIP accelerator. Let that sink in,” Musk wrote.

He also compared the technology to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto, writing, “FSD is GTA irl.”

Beyond the visual upgrade, FSD v15 introduces several improvements to driving assistance. Tesla says the system can better recognize road signs, small animals, debris, potholes and standing water while adjusting vehicle speed more naturally in school zones and challenging weather conditions.

The update also introduces Speed Camera Slowdown, which allows the vehicle to automatically reduce speed when approaching detected traffic enforcement cameras.

Another addition, Bike Rack Mode, enables drivers to use FSD while carrying bicycles or similar accessories attached to the rear of the vehicle.

Tesla claims the latest version delivers a 25-fold improvement in handling safety-critical situations, although the figure has not been independently verified.

However, the technology still faces limitations. In a separate post on X, Musk acknowledged that the new visualization currently experiences some latency due to computing constraints.

He said the company was working on technical improvements that could reduce the delay by approximately 35%.

The initial FSD v15.0.1 update began reaching selected early-access users on November 21. Musk said a broader rollout is expected in December as part of Tesla’s 2026 holiday software update.

Despite its name, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is not a fully autonomous driving system and continues to require active driver supervision.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Elon Musk had outlined plans for the next-generation Tesla Roadster to perform extreme stunts autonomously.