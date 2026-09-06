Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advances to US Open round of 16

Rybakina faced Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva, ranked 58th in the world, in the third round and defeated her in straight sets.

The victory sent Rybakina into the round of 16, matching her best result at the US Open. She also reached this stage of the tournament last year.

Earlier in the tournament, Rybakina defeated American Thea Frodin 6-3, 6-2 in the first round before beating Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2, 6-4 in the second round.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked women’s doubles player Anna Danilina had opened her US Open doubles campaign with a first-round victory.