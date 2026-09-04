Elena Rybakina storms into 3rd round of US Open 2026

Rybakina faced Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, ranked 105th in the world, in the second round.

The Kazakhstani secured a straight-sets victory, winning 6-2, 6-4.

The match lasted one hour and eight minutes, with Rybakina firing seven aces, committing four double faults and converting four of her six break points.

In the third round, Rybakina will face Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva, ranked 58th in the world.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik had advanced to the third round of the US Open with a convincing victory over France's Adrian Mannarino.