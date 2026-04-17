Elena Rybakina starts Stuttgart WTA 500 with victory

Elena Rybakina dominated in the first set at the WTA 500 clay-court tournament with strong serving and a decisive break, closing 6–3.

During the second set, Shnaider offered tougher resistance, but Elena Rybakina’s composure in key moments secured another break and a 6–4 finish.

To note, Stuttgart is special for Elena Rybakina since she won the tournament in 2024.

Next, Elena Rybakina will face the winner of the match between Leylah Fernandez (Canada) and Zeynep Sonmez (Turkiye).

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s women’s team advanced to the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup, defeating Canada in the qualifiers in Astana.