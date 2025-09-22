XDS Astana's Christian Scaroni wins Giro della Romagna
XDS Astana Team delivered a successful performance at the Italian one-day race Giro della Romagna: Christian Scaroni claimed his fifth victory of the season after a solo attack on the final climb, Kazinform News Agency ciets the Team's press service.
“We planned to race strongly, knowing that everyone would be watching us and that we needed to control the race from start to finish. I want to thank my teammates for an incredible day. Everything worked out well for us. First, Simone (Velasco) attacked, and then, with two laps to go, I made my move. I also want to thank Diego (Ulissi) for sacrificing his own chances but doing a tremendous job on the first part of the climb, which allowed me to attack. In the final kilometers, I gave everything to maintain my advantage and win. I believe my form is at a high level right now. There are still two weeks to go until the European Championships, and I want to prepare for it as best as I can”, – said Christian Scaroni.
Simone Velasco, who had tried an earlier attack, eventually won the sprint from the chasing group, finishing 3rd.
“Yes, I attacked with two and a half laps to go because a rider from Q36.5 had gone up the road, and we had to either respond or commit the whole team to chasing. I preferred to respond myself, bridged across, and then the others had to work. Eventually, we were caught, and then Christian launched his attack, which turned out to be the decisive one. I stayed in the group and tried to save as much energy as possible for the final sprint. It worked out, and I took third place. I think our team raced really well today”, – added Simone Velasco.
