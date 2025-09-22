XDS Astana's Christian Scaroni wins Giro della Romagna

“We planned to race strongly, knowing that everyone would be watching us and that we needed to control the race from start to finish. I want to thank my teammates for an incredible day. Everything worked out well for us. First, Simone (Velasco) attacked, and then, with two laps to go, I made my move. I also want to thank Diego (Ulissi) for sacrificing his own chances but doing a tremendous job on the first part of the climb, which allowed me to attack. In the final kilometers, I gave everything to maintain my advantage and win. I believe my form is at a high level right now. There are still two weeks to go until the European Championships, and I want to prepare for it as best as I can”, – said Christian Scaroni.