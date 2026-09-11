Elena Rybakina secures spot at 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells

Rybakina has also secured the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings. By reaching the 2026 US Open semifinals, she guaranteed she would finish the tournament as the world No. 1, irrespective of the final’s outcome.

Rybakina currently has 9,201 ranking points. A victory in the US Open final would raise her tally to 9,901 points.

The 2026 WTA Finals will take place in Indian Wells, United States, from November 8 to 15. The singles draw will include the eight highest-ranked players at the end of the season.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had reached the US Open final for the first time in her career, where she was set to face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.