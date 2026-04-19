Elena Rybakina reaches Stuttgart Open final

She faced Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, the world No. 9, in the semifinals.

The match lasted just two sets, with Rybakina securing a 7:5, 6:1 victory in one hour and eighteen minutes. During the match, Rybakina fired six aces, committed no double faults, and converted four of her ten break points.

The Kazakhstani will face Czech player Karolina Muchova (world No. 12) in the final on April 19.

Earlier, it was reported that Rybakina had advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Germany. In the quarterfinals, she secured a hard-fought comeback victory over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez (No. 25), taking three hours and two minutes to progress.