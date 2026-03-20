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    Putintseva beats Janice Tjen, sets second-round showdown vs. fellow Rybakina at Miami Open

    19:10, 20 March 2026

    Following her win over world No.40 Janice Tjen in Thursday, Yulia Putintseva sets a derby match against countrywoman Elena Rybakina at the Miami Open 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    Putintseva beats Janice Tjen, sets second-round showdown vs. fellow Rybakina at Miami Open
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tennis Federation

    In the opener at the WTA 1000 women’s singles tournament in Miami, U.S., Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Janice Tjen of Indonesia, ranked 40th by the WTA, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the match that lasted two hours and seven minutes.

    Thus, Putintseva advanced to a second-round showdown with fellow Elena Rybakina. It is worth noting that world No.2 Rybakina received a bye into the second round of the Miami Open.

    Kazakhstanis will be able to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Elena Rybakina match early on Saturday.

    Tennis Sport WTA USA Elena Rybakina
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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