Putintseva beats Janice Tjen, sets second-round showdown vs. fellow Rybakina at Miami Open
19:10, 20 March 2026
Following her win over world No.40 Janice Tjen in Thursday, Yulia Putintseva sets a derby match against countrywoman Elena Rybakina at the Miami Open 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the opener at the WTA 1000 women’s singles tournament in Miami, U.S., Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Janice Tjen of Indonesia, ranked 40th by the WTA, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the match that lasted two hours and seven minutes.
Thus, Putintseva advanced to a second-round showdown with fellow Elena Rybakina. It is worth noting that world No.2 Rybakina received a bye into the second round of the Miami Open.
Kazakhstanis will be able to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Elena Rybakina match early on Saturday.