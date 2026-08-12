Elena Rybakina defeats Naomi Osaka to reach Toronto WTA 1000 semis

Rybakina, ranked No. 2 in the world and seeded second at the tournament, faced 13th-ranked Osaka in the quarterfinal.

After dropping the opening set 4-6, Rybakina fought back to win the second set 7-6 (7-5), before completing the comeback with a 6-4 victory in the deciding set. The match lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes.

The Kazakhstani recorded 14 aces, committed six double faults and converted three of six break-point opportunities during the match.

The victory sends Rybakina into the tournament semifinals, where she will face American Coco Gauff, the world No. 4.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Torekhan Assankhan had claimed silver at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships.