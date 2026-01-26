Elena Rybakina advances to Australian Open quarterfinals

Facing Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the round of 16, Rybakina secured a straight-sets 6–1, 6–3 victory, firing 10 aces, converting four of nine break points, winning 30 points on return, and holding serve in eight games.

Rybakina’s quarterfinal opponent will be determined later, following the match between world No. 2 Iga Swiatek and Australia’s Maddison Inglis.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has been eliminated from the Australian Open 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 17-year-old Kazakh tennis player has stormed into the Australian Open round of 16.