Elena Rybakina advances to 3rd round of WTA 1000 Toronto tournament

The world No. 2 and the tournament’s second seed overcame the world No. 61 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Rybakina delivered an impressive serving performance, firing 15 aces, while also committing 16 double faults. She converted four of her 13 break-point opportunities.

With the win, the Kazakhstani athlete advances to the third round, where she will face American Ann Li, currently ranked No. 31 in the world. Their match is scheduled for August 7.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani Anna Cherkashina had made history by qualifying for the women’s pole vault final at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US.