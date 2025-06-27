Electric vehicles worldwide reach 56 million: Report

The figures, complied by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW), include fully electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids or electric cars with range extenders.

In second place - with a significant gap from China's top spot - the United States follows with 6.4 million vehicles. Germany ranks third with 2.6 million. The United Kingdom and France each have around 2.1 million, while Norway has just over 1 million.

After years of strong increases, a decline has been observed in 2024, the fleet grew by 13.8 million vehicles, compared to 14.2 million in 2023.

Earlier it was reported that Malaysia to launch electric vehicles production in Kazakhstan.