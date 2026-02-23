Electric car numbers triple in Kyrgyzstan in just one year

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, this figure represents a 13-percent increase compared to 1,697,100 cars in 2024. The structure of registered cars is as follows:

972,252 - gasoline-powered cars (51%);

57,310 - gas-powered cars (3%);

339,938 – diesel vehicles (18%);

56,997 – gas/petrol mixed (3%);

37,295 – hybrid vehicles (2%);

the rest – other types.

As of 2025, 15,278 electric vehicles were registered in the country, which is 0.8 percent of the total number of vehicles. It should be noted that the growth trend in recent years is stable:

In 2022 – 1,113 vehicles;

In 2023 – 2,310;

In 2024 – 3,122;

In 2025 – 9,870.

There is also a tendency to renew the fleet. In 2024, the share of vehicles under 5 years old was 1.5 percent, and in 2025, this figure reached 4.5%.

Presently, it is planned to launch a "green taxi" project in Bishkek in cooperation with the National Investment Fund. Currently, the mechanisms and possibilities for implementing the project are being discussed with the participation of the parties.

The development of environmentally friendly transport is an important step towards environmental protection, improving air quality, and ensuring sustainable urban development. Activities will continue in a consistent manner.

