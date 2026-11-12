Elections in Kyrgyzstan: Registration of presidential candidates ends Dec. 22

"The process of collecting signatures from voters will continue until December 7. Furthermore, candidates must submit their remaining documents, confirming that they meet the requirements established by law, to the CEC by November 13," she stated.

After this, a working group from the Central Election Commission will review all documents within 10 days to verify compliance with legal requirements, Zhupueva noted.

"After that, we will proceed with the registration of the candidates," she said, adding that the pre-election campaign period will run from December 23 until January 26, 2027.

Notably, the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027. The period of candidate nomination and the submission of relevant documents ends today, November 12, at 00:00 PM.

Earlier, it was reported that nine candidates had applied to run in Kyrgyzstan’s 2027 presidential election.