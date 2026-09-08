Eldar Tolganbayev appointed Advisor to President for Domestic Policy and Communications

Born in 1981 in Almaty region, Tolganbayev is a graduate of Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University and Kunaev University.

He has held senior posts in the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Central Communications Service, and the Mazhilis of Parliament.

His career also includes work as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development, State Inspector at the President's Executive Office, and Deputy Chief of Staff in the Government of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported that Murat Baimukashev had been appointed Head of Kazakhstan’s Security Council Office.