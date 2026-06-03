'El Tigre' advances to Colombia runoff

With 99.98% of ballots counted, de la Espriella secured 44% of the vote, while Cepeda received 41%, according to electoral authorities. As neither candidate won an outright majority, Colombians will return to the polls for a second round on June 21.

De la Espriella, who has expressed admiration for U.S. President Donald Trump and campaigned on a pledge to crack down on armed groups, celebrated the result by calling for international oversight of the runoff vote.

"Let the United States of America and democratic parties monitor this runoff election. I will lead this battle; I will be Colombia's best warrior," he told supporters.

The result marks a significant challenge for Cepeda, an ally of outgoing President Gustavo Petro, whose campaign focused on continuing efforts to negotiate peace agreements with guerrilla groups and criminal organizations.

However, both Cepeda and Petro questioned the preliminary results, alleging irregularities without providing evidence.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Petro's presidency and reflects broader political trends across Latin America, where concerns over crime and security have increasingly boosted support for candidates advocating tougher law enforcement measures.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Colombia is headed to a closely contested presidential runoff on June 21 after tough-on-crime candidate Abelardo de la Espriella and leftist Senator Iván Cepeda emerged as the top contenders in the first round of voting.