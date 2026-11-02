EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    El Niño prompts Bolivia to declare national emergency

    03:25, 2 November 2026

    Bolivia has declared a national emergency as the El Nino climate pattern brings severe drought and looming flood threats across the Andean nation, President Rodrigo Paz announced on Saturday, CGTN reported.

    El Niño prompts Bolivia to declare national emergency
    Photo credit: CGTN

    So far, drought has hit 63 communities, Paz said.

    The government will work to minimize the damage from the ongoing dry spell and potential floods that may follow.

    It will pool funding and human resources through domestic resource coordination and international cooperation to respond to cascading impacts of El Nino.

    El Nino refers to anomalous warming of equatorial Pacific waters, which can shift rainfall patterns and trigger alternating spells of drought and extreme precipitation across parts of South America.

    The emergency designation unlocks faster deployment of relief resources to vulnerable areas.

    Earlier, it was reported that Sri Lanka could face an increased risk of flooding in the coming months as heavy rainfall continues and the El Nino phenomenon strengthens to unusually high levels

    Climate change World News Natural disasters South America Drought Flooding
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All