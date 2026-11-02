El Niño prompts Bolivia to declare national emergency

So far, drought has hit 63 communities, Paz said.

The government will work to minimize the damage from the ongoing dry spell and potential floods that may follow.

It will pool funding and human resources through domestic resource coordination and international cooperation to respond to cascading impacts of El Nino.

El Nino refers to anomalous warming of equatorial Pacific waters, which can shift rainfall patterns and trigger alternating spells of drought and extreme precipitation across parts of South America.

The emergency designation unlocks faster deployment of relief resources to vulnerable areas.

Earlier, it was reported that Sri Lanka could face an increased risk of flooding in the coming months as heavy rainfall continues and the El Nino phenomenon strengthens to unusually high levels