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    El Niño intensifies, raising flood risk in Sri Lanka

    03:22, 16 October 2026

    Sri Lanka could face an increased risk of flooding in the coming months as heavy rainfall continues and the El Nino phenomenon strengthens to unusually high levels, the Department of Meteorology warned on Thursday, Xinhua reports. 

    El Niño intensifies, raising flood risk in Sri Lanka
    Photo credit: Gayan Sameera/Xinhua

    The department said data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology showed that sea surface temperatures in the central Pacific had risen to 2.81 degrees Celsius above average, exceeding the 2.76-degree peak recorded in 2016.

    Sri Lanka experienced widespread flooding during the 2016 El Nino event, and authorities said rapid warming in the Pacific and Indian oceans could increase the risk of flooding and landslides in the months ahead.

    The department said unstable atmospheric conditions were expected to bring widespread thundershowers, with some areas likely to receive more than 75 mm of rain.

    The department said the country is already experiencing heavy rains and that water levels of several rivers are rising.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a powerful El Niño event could lead to an estimated 451,000 additional heat-related deaths worldwide between June 2026 and February 2027. 

    Climate change Flooding Global warming Studies Asia World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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