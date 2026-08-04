Eight opening round matches played in phygital football tournament at Games of the Future 2026

In the opening Group A fixture, UEL Team and NS Team could not determine a winner in regular play. After UEL claimed the digital stage 1:0, NS leveled the contest by winning the physical stage 0:1 before prevailing 0:2 in the penalty shootout. The match was officially recorded as a 1:1 draw.

In the second Group A match, Club Holcattes defeated FC 10 4:3. The winners took the digital stage 2:1, while the physical stage ended in a 2:2 draw.

In Group B, FC Olympic Phygital secured a convincing 5:3 victory over Noname Club, winning both stages of the contest: the digital stage 2:1 and the physical stage 3:2.

The other Group B encounter saw Orlando Pirates Fives defeat Tamo Junto 6:2. The winners dominated both the digital stage 3:0 and the physical match 3:2.

In Group C, Quetzales-Armadillos beat KMF Titograd 3:1 after winning the digital stage 1:0 and the physical stage 2:1.

Another Group C fixture produced an even more convincing result as FFK “Rotor Ciss Group” cruised to a 3:0 victory over The Vicious. Following a scoreless draw in the digital stage, Rotor Ciss Group dominated on the pitch, winning the physical stage 3:0.

In Group D, ACF x Allur claimed a comfortable 3:0 victory over Brazil’s Oeste SP. The team won the digital stage 1:0 before extending its advantage with a 2:0 victory in the physical stage.

Photo credit: Games of the Future 2026

The final match of the day proved to be the closest contest. Peñarol edged Los Troncos FC 3:2. After the digital stage ended in a 1:1 draw, the Uruguayan side secured victory by winning the physical stage 2:1.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Rune Eaters had advanced to the semifinals of the MOBA PC Dota 2 tournament at the Games of the Future 2026, where they are set to face China’s Yakult Brothers for a place in the final.