Kazakhstan’s Rune Eaters to face China’s Yakult Brothers in Games of the Future 2026 Dota 2 semifinal

The semifinal lineup was finalized following the conclusion of the quarterfinal stage.

On Monday, Rune Eaters secured a convincing 2-0 victory over China’s LGD.Pinghu at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, booking their place in the tournament’s final four.

Their next opponents will be Yakult Brothers, who advanced after defeating fellow Chinese side VICI GAMING 2-1 in a closely contested quarterfinal.

The semifinal between Rune Eaters and Yakult Brothers is scheduled for August 4 at 7:00 p.m. Astana time at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace. The winner will advance to the grand final of the tournament.

Rune Eaters, founded in 2022, has become one of Kazakhstan’s leading esports organizations, regularly competing in international tournaments. The club previously climbed as high as 13th in the global Dota 2 rankings.

The Kazakhstan roster for the Games of the Future 2026 consists of:

Alim “aik” Bespayev

Abdimalik “Malik” Sailau

Aibek “naive-” Tokayev

Nikita “Nicky`Cool” Ostakhov

Danial “xsvampire” Alibay

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Wilders upset two-time champions LIGA PRO TEAM to win the Phygital Basketball title at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana.