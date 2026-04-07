Eight Kazakh boxers reach finals of 2026 Asian Championships

Medals will be contested across 10 women’s and 10 men’s weight classes. Eight Kazakh boxers, three women and five men, will vie for gold in the championship finals.

In the ring, Bakyt Seidish (70 kg) will meet India’s Arundhati Choudhary, while Nadezhda Ryabets (80 kg) will contend with Uzbekistan’s Rukhshona Parpieva. In the super-heavyweight class, Dina Islambekova will fight against Alfiya Tarannum Khan Pathan of India.

Olympic silver medalist Nurbek Oralbay (85 kg) will square off in the final against Jasurbek Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan, the 2024 Asian silver medalist.

Nurbek’s twin brother, Aibek Oralbay, will compete for the super-heavyweight title against Danabek k Baikonys (Danabieke Bayikewuzi), an ethnic Kazakh representing China. Aibek Oralbay holds two Asian titles (2022, 2024) and is the world champion (2025). His opponent, Baikonys, secured bronze at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and the 2025 World Championships.



Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) will battle Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash for gold. Orzabek Assylkulov (60 kg) will face Sachin Siwach of India, while Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (75 kg) is set for a high-stakes clash against Javokhir Abdurakhimov of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Togambay claimed bronze at the Asian Boxing Championships.