Eight forest fires recorded in Kazakhstan on Aug 13

Wildfires were reported to break out in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions and Kokshetau National Park, Burabay National Park and Semey Ormany nature reserve.

Fires were detected promptly through aerial patrols by Kazavialesookhrana and early detection systems.

State forest protection staff, aerial firefighting units and helicopters, specialized equipment and coordinated forces from multiple agencies were deployed to fight the fire.

Authorities confirmed that no spread to settlements or major forest areas was allowed.

Work continues on localization and full extinguishing of the fires.

As written before, Northern Greece resort of Halkidiki hit by wildfire, evacuations underway.