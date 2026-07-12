Eiffel Tower to close early amid France’s heatwave

The operator of the iconic Paris landmark announced that the Eiffel Tower will close at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, instead of its usual 12:45 a.m. closing time, due to forecast high temperatures.

Visitors will be able to enter the monument from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with stair access available during the same hours and elevator access until 12:30 p.m.

The measure comes as much of France remains under extreme heat alerts. Nine departments in the western part of the country have been placed on red alert, while Île-de-France, Centre-Val de Loire, and Orne also entered the highest heat warning level on Saturday.

French authorities have also warned of an elevated wildfire risk as soaring temperatures and prolonged drought continue to fuel blazes across several regions. The national ORSEC “Extreme Heat” emergency plan has been activated in all departments under red alert.

According to France’s Civil Security Directorate, more than 25,000 hectares have already been destroyed by wildfires since the beginning of the year, marking what officials described as an exceptionally intense start to the fire season.

The current heatwave, which began on July 4, is expected to persist until at least July 14, according to Météo-France.

The French government has urged residents and visitors to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, and check on elderly and vulnerable people.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a major wildfire in the French Pyrenees in southern France remained only partially contained after burning about 4,900 hectares in the Aspres massif.