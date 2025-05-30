EIB seeks up to $50mln for housing projects in Kazakhstan

The document signed by EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris and Kazakhstan Housing Company Chairman Altai Kuzdibayev seeks to facilitate project financing in sustainable, energy-efficient and eco-friendly housing in Kazakhstan.

The agreement seeks up to 50 million US dollars to finance housing projects in Kazakhstan, that meet international environmental standards as well as to reduce buildings’ energy consumption by at least 20% and implement innovative green technologies in construction.

This agreement cements Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable partner in sustainable growth and international cooperation, said Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of Baiterek Holding that owns Kazakhstan Housing Company.

The sides also discussed cooperation with the Holding’s subsidiaries such as the Kazakhstan Development Bank and Damu Fund, namely projects in renewable energy, SME and infrastructure upgrade projects.

Earlier it was reported that the Astana International Forum 2025 had kicked off in the Kazakh capital.