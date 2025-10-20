EIB keen on expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov with Director-General of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Andrew McDowell in Luxembourg.

The parties reviewed joint initiatives aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or the Middle Corridor, including the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding worth 1.47 billion euro, concluded between the EIB and the governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

The sides highlighted the cooperation in the fields of clean energy and critical raw materials. Deputy Minister Issetov welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the EIB on the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant project, which took place on the margins of the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels on October 9-10, 2025.

Progress in the EIB’s negotiations with the Kazakh companies “Sarytogan Graphite” and “ZhezkazganRedMet” was also noted, within the framework of the joint Kazakhstan – EU Roadmap on Critical Raw Materials for 2025-2026.

Moreover, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the areas of digitalization and innovation. Kazakhstan presented its initiatives on the development of artificial intelligence, including the establishment of Alem.AI International Centre and the planned launch of the national Smart Cargo digital platform aimed at automating customs and logistics services.

In this context, the Kazakh side expressed its appreciation to the EIB for supporting digital projects, including the Bank’s participation in financing a joint initiative with the Luxembourg-based company SES to provide internet access to more than 600 rural settlements across Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and implementing specific investment projects aimed at enhancing the region’s resilience, as well as its energy and transport connectivity.

