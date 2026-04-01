Egypt unveils large-scale aviation modernisation drive to boost global competitiveness

A key component of the plan is the construction of a new terminal at the airport in Cairo, which will increase annual passenger capacity to over 60 million. The facility will integrate advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and improve the overall travel experience, reinforcing the airport’s role as a major regional hub.

Fleet expansion also forms a central pillar of the strategy. The national carrier plans to add 34 aircraft by 2030/2031, bringing its total fleet to 97.

Another national carrier plays a growing role in supporting tourism flows, currently operating 41 aircraft with plans to expand to 82 within four years. The source states it contributes significantly to inbound travel, including a notable share of arrivals at key resort destinations, supporting the broader development of the tourism sector.

Sustainability and digital transformation are integral to the strategy. Solar energy solutions have already been introduced at major airports, with further expansion planned nationwide. At the same time, digital systems for passenger processing are being rolled out to streamline airport operations. Authorities emphasised that these measures will support the development of an efficient, resilient, and future-ready aviation industry.

Moreover, Egypt has presented its National Action Plan for the Civil Aviation Sector through 2028, aimed at strengthening the industry’s competitiveness while aligning its development with international sustainability standards.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan plans to expand its air fleet with 144 new aircraft by 2040.