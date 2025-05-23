Egypt to start assembling new generation electric vehicles

During a meeting with a Chinese delegation, the prime minister emphasised that the development of the automotive industry is a priority of the government's strategy, especially in the eco-friendly transport segment. He noted that Egypt has already adopted a special law stimulating the localisation of car production, and expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation.



As part of the agreements reached, the country will organise the assembly of new electric car models at a local plant for the first time. The production will start in three stages and the level of local components will be gradually increased from 45 per cent in the first stage to more than 60 per cent in the third.



The Prime Minister said that localisation efforts are being led by a special state team, and reiterated Egypt's interest in attracting investment in the automotive industry.



The Chinese side responded by announcing its intention to establish a training centre in Egypt to train specialists and transfer technological knowledge, which will further strengthen the country's production capacity.



Earlier it was reported that China plans to produce electric vehicles in Kazakhstan.