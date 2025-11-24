Egypt to host Karate World Championships for first time in 37 years

According to Egypt’s karate federation, the hosting bid was submitted with strong preparation, leading to Cairo’s selection. This year’s edition is set to be one of the largest in the championship’s history, with athletes from 88 countries competing, alongside more than 30 nations participating in the para-karate events.

Officials highlighted that Egypt recently took first place in the latest para-karate world competition, a result they attribute to the country’s robust sports infrastructure and the strong reputation it has built for hosting major international events.

The choice of Cairo as the host city was also linked to its wide range of accommodation facilities. Visiting delegations will additionally have access to the capital’s major cultural and historical landmarks, while international committees will oversee the event to ensure high organisational standards, the source claimed.

