Egypt to export gas, petroleum products to Syria

One memorandum covers the supply of natural gas to Syria for electricity generation, utilizing Egypt’s existing infrastructure, including floating regasification units and gas transmission networks.

The second addresses Syria’s demand for petroleum products. Discussions also included potential cooperation in rehabilitating Syria’s gas and petroleum infrastructure, drawing on Egyptian technical expertise.

The ministry said the agreements are part of Egypt’s strategy to strengthen its role as a regional energy hub. They follow recent accords with Lebanon and Cyprus to expand gas exports and integrate regional energy networks.

