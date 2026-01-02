EN
    Egypt speeds up tie-in for two new oil wells

    01:32, 2 January 2026

    Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced promising production results from two new wells in the Western Desert, WAM reported.

    Photo credit: WAM

    Initial tests showed a combined natural flow of about 1,650 barrels of crude oil and 19 million cubic feet of gas per day.

    The ministry said the two wells — 'Dorra-36' and 'West Yasmine-3' — targeted the 'Khatatba' and 'Masajid' geological formations, using the latest drilling technologies.

    It added that technical teams are currently working to accelerate the tie-in of the two wells to existing production facilities, to ensure they enter service as soon as possible and support higher production rates.

    As reported earlier, Jordan's oil import bill fell 3.4% through October, easing the growth in total imports.

    World News Egypt Oil and Gas Energy Middle East
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
