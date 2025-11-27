Egypt targets 7.7% GDP contribution from AI by 2030

The forecast reflects the country’s drive to build a modern digital economy supported by skilled professionals and resilient technological infrastructure.

Current estimates place the value of Egypt’s AI market at around US$490 million in 2025, up from approximately US$420 million two years earlier. To sustain this growth, the state plans to invest over US$416 million in digital infrastructure, alongside an ambitious human-capital programme that aims to train more than 30,000 AI specialists by 2030. The number of local companies working in AI technologies is also expected to rise from 150 to 250.

Experts highlight three key areas essential for advancing the country’s AI ecosystem.

Cybersecurity has emerged as a priority, with its market already exceeding US$220 million US dollars. AI-powered systems detect up to 98 per cent of threats, significantly cutting response costs.

The green economy is another strategic pillar. Egypt now generates 20 per cent of its energy from renewable sources, while industry has reduced overall power consumption by 8 per cent. AI technologies are increasingly used to optimise resources management, including electricity and water.

The third focus is AI education. Specialists warn that expanding digital literacy in schools and offering free training programmes for adults is essential to prevent digital inequality and ensure broad access to emerging technologies.

According to analysts, this integrated approach positions Egypt to reinforce its regional leadership and build a sustainable, innovation-driven economy over the coming decade.

