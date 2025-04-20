Egypt plans to establish two integrated textile cities

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, unveiled the initiative at a press conference.



The two cities are expected to attract US$3.5 billion in local and foreign investment and create 400,000 direct and indirect jobs. This is reported by Daily News Egypt, a partner of TV BRICS.



Al-Wazir said the government plans to increase Egypt's textile and clothing exports from US$2.8 billion to US$11.5 billion over the next five years, positioning the sector as a key driver of industrial growth.



The two new cities will be created under a system of industrial developers, in partnership with the private sector. The developers will undertake the planning, construction of internal communications, operation and international marketing of the cities.



Al-Wazir emphasised that the two cities will be fully integrated, covering all stages of textile production. Each city will include industrial service and logistics zones, a specialised industrial school for textile technology, service centres for investors, medical and research facilities, and exhibition areas.

