Egypt launches international bid for oil, gas exploration in 14 areas

Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, said the bid round is being conducted digitally through the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG) under a production-sharing agreement system.

The new exploration areas are located across the Mediterranean Sea, Nile Delta, North Sinai, Gulf of Suez, Sinai and Western Desert.

The bid round is divided into two submission periods. Bids for eight areas can be submitted from 11th August till 14th December, while bids for the remaining six areas can be submitted from 11th August till 11th November.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan to invest around $470mn in geological exploration in 2026-2028.