Egypt increases non-commodity exports by 18% over 11 months of 2025

The trade balance deficit over this period decreased by 12 per cent to US$30.35 billion. At the same time, imports into the country increased by 4 per cent, totalling US$74.738 billion.

The United Arab Emirates became the largest export market for Egyptian non-commodity goods. Exports to the UAE increased 2.3-fold, reaching US$6.6 billion. Saudi Arabia also entered the top five countries by this indicator.

Construction materials remain the leading sector by volume among non-commodity exports, with supplies increasing by 39 per cent to US$13.672 billion. Chemical products and fertilisers also recorded significant growth (+8 per cent), as did the food industry (+13 per cent). The contribution of machinery and electronic products increased by 14 per cent.

It is noted that the Egyptian government is pursuing a policy aimed at improving trade performance. The country has set a long-term goal of entering the top 50 global exporters with a total export volume of US$145 billion. The strategy includes simplifying administrative procedures for businesses and making active use of international trade agreements.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Egypt boosts green building in new cities with an incentive approval.