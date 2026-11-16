Egypt begins gas production at Mina West field three years after discovery

The project has reached production just three years after the field's discovery, highlighting cooperation between Shell, Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC).

“Bringing Mina West into production just three years after discovery demonstrates what we can achieve when we work towards a shared goal from the outset,” said Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt.

“Together with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, EGAS and KUFPEC, we aligned early on the decisions needed to move the project forward. This milestone is the result of that collaboration and the work of our teams and partners. It adds a new source of domestic supply and strengthens the foundation for our continued investment in Egypt’s offshore gas resources,” she added.

Operated by Mina West Gas Company, the field is connected to existing West Delta Deep Marine infrastructure through a newly constructed seven-kilometer pipeline. The gas will be transported to the Burullus gas facility for processing before entering Egypt’s domestic gas grid.

The use of existing infrastructure helped accelerate the project's development and bring the field into production within three years of its discovery.

Mina West is expected to produce approximately 160 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day (MMscf/d), providing an additional source of domestic supply for Egypt.

Earlier, it was reported Egypt signed a $42 million gas exploration agreement.