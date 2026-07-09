EEC Council backs Kazakhstan's proposal on navigation seals

The need for such a decision arose because, under the current EEC Council resolution dated September 7, 2026, operators in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states must use exclusively navigation seals manufactured within the Union.

In Kazakhstan, the national operator for cargo tracking is the Institute of Space Engineering and Technology under the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. In addition to its own devices, the operator uses approximately 10,000 rented navigation seals produced in third countries, with a two-year lease term. Early replacement of these seals would incur additional costs. Moreover, the current production capacity of EAEU countries does not yet fully meet Kazakhstan's needs for navigation seals.

At the same time, enterprises that will set up local production have already been identified in Kazakhstan, though launching production will take time.

Following the discussions, the EEC Council supported Kazakhstan's proposal and extended the deadline of the EEC resolution to January 1, 2028.

The EAEC Council also approved amendments to the Regulation on the Uniform Procedure for Joint Inspections of Facilities and Sampling of Products Subject to Veterinary Control. Under the amendments, authorized bodies will have the right to initiate the exclusion of third-country enterprises that have not supplied controlled products to EAEU territory for more than five years from the register.

Additionally, amendments to the EAEU Technical Regulation "On the Safety of Perfume and Cosmetic Products" were approved at the meeting. The amendments extend the mandatory double toxicological testing requirement by one year.

Earlier, Kazakhstan outlined industrial cooperation priorities within the EAEU.