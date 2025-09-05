Education modernization: Kazakhstan builds schools, boosts student security

The primary goal is to provide every child with accessible and high-quality education.

To address the shortage of student places and three-shift schooling, Kazakhstan is building 232 new schools, which are scheduled for completion in 2025.

The Government's focus extends beyond infrastructure to the content of education itself. Efforts to improve functional literacy have helped Kazakhstan secure a spot in the top 50 of the prestigious international PISA rankings. This high level of competence is also reflected in the success of Kazakh students, who have won over 1,000 medals at international Olympiads.

Equal opportunities are also a key priority. Today, 90% of the country's schools have laid the groundwork for inclusive education. At the same time, 100% of all school textbooks have been converted to an electronic format, making modern educational materials accessible to all students regardless of their location.

By the President’s instruction to create a safe and nurturing environment for children, the government is implementing a comprehensive set of measures that include education, rights protection, and leisure activities. The updated "Adal Azamat" (“Honest Citizen”) educational program has become the ideological core of this work, aiming to instill patriotism, justice, and diligence in the younger generation.

To ensure the protection of children's rights, the number of guardianship specialists has nearly tripled, from 303 to 896, allowing for a more timely response to family needs. Physical security in schools is also being enhanced: 97% of schools have licensed security, and 98% are equipped with turnstiles.

The comprehensive approach also includes the development of extracurricular activities. Presently, 2,142 organizations in Kazakhstan serve 3.3 million children, or 87.2% of the total. In addition to helping develop talents, these organizations provide a productive and safe way for students to spend their free time.

