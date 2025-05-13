Education ministers of Central Asian countries and China to convene in Kazakhstan

Educational integration and development of sustainable partnerships were on the agenda.

Delivering a speech Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Gani Beissembayev underscored importance of strengthening cooperation between the member states and creating joint educational initiatives and focused on key aspects for further cooperation in vocational education.

He reminded the Head of State declared 2026 the Year of Vocational Professions. The large-scale transformation of vocational education and training is underway. He stressed Kazakhstan is open for cooperation and stands for development of common approaches for training specialists highly sought after in the global labor market.

Those present adopted the Charter of the meeting of education ministers and the Urumqi Declaration. These documents lay the foundation for further cooperation and priority of training highly skilled professionals.

The next meeting of education ministers of Central Asian countries and China will be held in Kazakhstan.

