Kazakhstan, S. Korea launching joint educational projects

Speaking at the meeting, Nurbek spoke about the projects aimed at creating a Central Asian educational hub in Kazakhstan and the role of foreign university branches to play in it. One of such branches is set to admit students starting this year.

The Kazakh minister said that a building of a Woosong University branch is under construction in Turkistan. It’s official opening will take place before the new academic year. ‘Woosong University already allocated 110 grants,’ said Nurbek, stating that additional grants will be provided for Kazakhstani students.

Speaking about the joint educational and scientific projects of Kazakhstani and South Korean universities, the Kazakh minister said that South Korea’s Dong-Eui University and Kazakhstan’s Baitursynov University jointly train specialists for machine manufacturing plants in Kostanay.

Korkyt ata Kyzylorda University has a dual diploma program with SeoulTech, while Satbayev University jointly with South Korea’s KAIST is to launch a rare earth materials processing center, added Nurbek.

In turn, South Korean Education Vice-Minister Oh Seok-hwan expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will occupy a leading position in education markets of Central Asia given its huge potential and systemic approaches.

Sayasat Nurbek and Oh Seok-hwan also attended the opening of Study in Korea exhibition in Almaty, involving over 30 Korean universities. Education consultations also took place as part of the event.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to build scientific educational centers of excellence in regions.