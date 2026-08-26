Education development enshrined in Constitution as strategic priority, President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the August Conference of Teachers is taking place amid major reforms in the country.

The new People’s Constitution was adopted following the national referendum held in March. He said the Basic Law, supported by society, came into effect on July 1, 2026.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described this as a turning point in the nation’s history.

He emphasized that, for the first time, the Constitution highlights education as a priority, with the advancement of human capital, science, and innovation formally recognized as a strategic national goal.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the plenary session of the annual Republican Conference of Teachers.