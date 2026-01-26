Edilbay sheep rank among Kazakhstan’s top breeds for meat yield

The research was carried out between 2020 and 2025 at Alakol-Agro LLP in the Alakol district of the Zhetysu region by scientists from the Kazakh Research Institute of Livestock and Foraging, in cooperation with farm specialists.

The study explored a range of breeding schemes using domestic and imported ram sires crossed with ewes from breeding and commercial flocks, with meat productivity assessed through controlled slaughter and carcass deboning at various stages of grazing and fattening.

The controlled slaughter of young sheep of various genotypes was conducted with the participation of leading industry experts.

The results showed that overall lean meat yield ranged from 71% to 81%, depending on breed, genotype, and the animals’ level of fatness.

Edilbay sheep delivered the strongest performance, with lean meat yields reaching 81% when the fat tail was included, while animals of the Akkarabas intrabreed type of Kazakh fat-tailed coarse-wool sheep posted similarly high results of up to 80%.

Crossbred animals from meat and dual-purpose (meat-and-wool) lines—Dorper crossed with South Kazakh Merino and Texel crossed with Kazakh fine-wool sheep—produced lean meat yields of 75–77%.

The findings highlight the fat tail as a key factor in boosting both the total edible yield and the nutritional value of the carcass. According to scientists, with optimal feeding and management, fat-tailed breeds can surpass crosses of some specialized foreign meat breeds in overall output.

The results carry strong scientific and practical value and could help shape state policy and programs for the development of meat sheep farming in Kazakhstan.

