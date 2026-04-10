EDB investments reach $5.2bn in Kazakhstan

Focusing on the EDB’s two decades of operations, the meeting addressed the future expansion of investment cooperation with the Bank.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the Bank’s 20th anniversary, while stressing its significance as a core partner for Kazakhstan in implementing strategic projects.

During the meeting, Nikolai Podguzov briefed the President of Kazakhstan on a positive economic outlook, forecasting GDP growth of 5.5% in 2026, underpinned by continuous investment activity, large-scale infrastructure projects, stable domestic demand, and strong social indicators.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev was informed that under its 2022-2026 strategy, the EDB’s total investment in the country has reached 9.2 billion US dollars. To date, the Bank has successfully invested 5.2 billion US dollars into Kazakhstan’s economy, matching the total investment volume of the previous 15 years. Key funding allocations included 2.1 billion US dollars for manufacturing, 1 billion US dollars for energy, 1 billion US dollars for transport infrastructure, and 1.1 billion US dollars for the financial sector.

A special focus was placed on supporting digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighting the Bank's expanded geographical presence as a driver for new initiatives and enhanced regional integration.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership and investment cooperation aimed at sustainable development of Kazakhstan's economy.

Previously, Qazinform reported the Eurasian Development Bank is to provide a $5.3mln grant for irrigation modernization in Kazakhstan.