Economic growth slows down in Kazakhstan, Vice Minister

He said real sector growth made 8.1%, and production of services rose by 5.3%.

The most growth was recorded in transport, construction and mining industries. Trade rose by 8.8%, the processing industry by 6.2% and agriculture by 4.4%. Industry, trade and transport contributed to the GDP growth.

Capital investments soared by 13.5% to 13.8 trillion tenge, including private investments that grew by 7.8%.

He noted, investments in the finance sector doubled, by 1.8% in education, by 30.7% in the processing industry, by 21.1% in agriculture, and by 14.8% in transport.

The highest growth in investments is recorded in Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions and Astana, while a decline is observed in Atyrau region.

In addition, foreign trade amounted to 90.1 billion US dollars in January-August this year.

Exports of goods reached 50.2 billion US dollars, including exports of processing goods up to 18.1 billion US dollars. Imports made 40.1 billion US dollars.

According to the Vice Minister, industrial output rose by 6.2%. The most growth is reported in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions and Shymkent and Almaty cities, while a decline is observed in East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Ulytau regions.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s state budget revenue reached 17.3 tn tenge.