Eco tourism boom: 270,000 visitors flock t Kyrgyzstan’s natural reserves in 2025

According to the information, the volume of funds received from the ecotourism sector reached 37.7 million soms, an increase of 105 percent (+19.3 million soms) compared to the previous year.

"During the year, 271,254 people visited state reserves and nature parks. This indicates a 24 percent increase in interest in ecological routes.

The majority of visitors are domestic tourists. The number of tourists from the CIS and non-CIS countries is also growing steadily.

The sharp increase in revenue is explained by the optimization of the tariff policy and the improvement of the payment collection system.

Along with the development of tourism, environmental protection control has been strengthened. During the year, 139 violations were identified, causing 1.1 million soms of damage to nature. 70% of violations are related to damage to the flora. Currently, the collection of fines is continuing through judicial and administrative procedures.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan is gearing up to host the Snow Leopard EcoFest.