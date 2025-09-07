ECO Secretariat joins 9th North and Central Asia SDG Forum in Almaty

Attended by UNESCAP Member States as well as international and regional organizations, this year’s Forum centered on the theme, “Transformative, Equitable, Innovative and Coordinated Actions for the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs for a Sustainable Future for All.”

During the event’s fifth session, focused on SDG 17 – Partnership for the Goals, Dr. Husnu Tekin, Director for Human Resources and Sustainable Development at ECO, delivered a keynote presentation titled “Strengthening the Means of Implementation and Revitalizing Global Partnerships for Sustainable Development with a Thematic Focus on Regional Cooperation.”

The presentation highlighted ECO’s ongoing initiatives to advance the SDGs, including organizing targeted events and developing an Action Plan to enhance Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development (PCSD) within the region, and informed about the key outcomes from the 1st ECO Forum on Sustainable Development, held recently in Arkadag, Turkmenistan, from April 27-30, 2025.

Dr. Tekin also emphasized the critical role of policy coherence and collaboration among regional organizations to successfully achieve the SDGs, while noting challenges such as the need for standardized data to accurately measure SDG progress, gaps in financial resources, migration issues, and climate change impacts.