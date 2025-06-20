ECO Expo Central Asia 2025 exhibition kicks off

The international environmental technology exhibition “Eco Expo Central Asia 2025” has officially opened at the CAEx Uzbekistan exhibition center in Tashkent.

It is worth noting that “Eco Expo Central Asia 2025” is the first environmental exhibition of its kind in Uzbekistan and the largest in Central Asia, bringing together over 3,000 participants from more than 30 countries. The exhibition features advanced green technologies and the most effective solutions in waste management, water conservation, and renewable energy.

Photo credit: UzA

“This exhibition is not merely a showcase of technologies, but a starting point for deepening cooperation among various regions, industries, and countries”, stated Aziz Abdukhakimov, Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change. “I must emphasize that Uzbekistan is ready to become a regional platform for promoting environmental technologies in Central Asia”.

Global environmental challenges require prompt and coordinated action. We hope this exhibition will serve as an essential venue for developing new approaches and finding solutions to climate and environmental issues.

Earlier, it was reported that Paris hosted an exhibition honoring Kazakh composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev.