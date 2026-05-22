Tajikistan, EBRD explore investment in hydropower & solar energy projects

The talks took place between Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Holger Wiefel in Dushanbe, according to the country's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

It is noted that discussions focused on attracting private investment partners for the construction of hydropower plants in the Zarafshan River basin and the development of solar energy projects across the country.

The two sides also considered opportunities to secure concessional financing for projects aimed at reducing electricity losses and improving the efficiency of Tajikistan’s national energy system, a key priority in the country’s long-term energy strategy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that EBRD increased its stake in Sarytogan Graphite Limited in Kazakhstan to 18.4%.