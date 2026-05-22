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    EBRD Vice President Mark Bowman to visit Tajikistan

    20:11, 22 May 2026

    During the visit on May 25-28, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s Vice President for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman will meet with senior government officials, clients, and participate in a major international conference in the context of the UN’s Water Action Decade for 2018-2028, Qazinform News Agency cites the Bank’s press service.

    EBRD Vice President Mark Bowman to visit Tajikistan
    Photo credit: EBRD

    As part of his four-day trip, Bowman is scheduled to hold talks with Tajikistan’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Finance, Industry and New Technologies, Energy and Water Resources, as well as the Chairman of the National Bank.

    He will also meet regional representatives and tour EBRD-backed projects in the city of Khujand.

    The EBRD has so far invested over €1 billion in Tajikistan through 192 projects.

    Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and the EBRD explore investment in hydropower and solar energy projects. 

    World News EBRD Tajikistan Central Asia Banks
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