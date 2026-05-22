EBRD Vice President Mark Bowman to visit Tajikistan

As part of his four-day trip, Bowman is scheduled to hold talks with Tajikistan’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Finance, Industry and New Technologies, Energy and Water Resources, as well as the Chairman of the National Bank.

He will also meet regional representatives and tour EBRD-backed projects in the city of Khujand.

The EBRD has so far invested over €1 billion in Tajikistan through 192 projects.

Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and the EBRD explore investment in hydropower and solar energy projects.