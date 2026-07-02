EBRD investments in Kazakhstan poised to exceed 1.3 billion euros this year

The announcement came during a series of high-level meetings held on the sidelines of the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation to meet Kazakhstan’s economic development goals and drive the new investment cycle.

During a meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, the two sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in transport, social and industrial infrastructure, digitalization, artificial intelligence, finance, and business support. Bektenov praised the EBRD's contribution to improving Kazakhstan's investment climate and promoting sustainable economic growth.

The EBRD has invested around 12.7 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan through 354 projects, making the country one of the Bank's largest investment destinations in Central Asia. According to Renaud-Basso, the EBRD has already committed more than 800 million euros to projects in Kazakhstan this year, with total investment expected to exceed 1.3 billion euros by year-end.

Bektenov also held separate meetings with senior executives from ExxonMobil and Marubeni Corporation, where discussions centered on expanding cooperation in the energy, industrial, and technology sectors. Talks with ExxonMobil reviewed progress on major projects, including Tengiz, Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, while discussions with Marubeni focused on strengthening Kazakhstan-Japan economic ties and exploring new investment opportunities.

The meetings concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation, advance existing projects, and develop new investment initiatives in key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the World Bank deliver over 50 key projects worth 8 billion US dollars.