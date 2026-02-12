EBRD to enhance Uzbekistan’s food retail sector with 15-mln-euro loan

GLT will receive a financial package of up to €15 million, arranged by the EBRD. It will consist of an EBRD loan of up to €9 million (to finance working capital needs) and a loan of up to €6 million (to finance the construction of a new Class B warehouse).

GLT’s extended warehouse facility, which will span an area of 16,128 square metres, will double the company's total distribution capacity. The expansion will be supported by blended concessional finance of up to €259,000 provided through the EBRD's Finance and Technology Transfer Centre for Climate Change (FINTECC) programme, which offers financial incentives to encourage the adoption of climate-friendly technologies.

The company is planning use the FINTECC funds to install 400 kW solar panels, build charging stations for its electric vehicles and carry out the thermal modernisation of the warehouse. These sustainability measures will help to reduce the firm’s annual CO2 emissions by 467 tonnes and bring about significant energy savings.

Under the project, GLT plans to increase its number of retail outlets to 30,000 nationwide, strengthen its distribution network and diversify its portfolio.

The project is supported by the Japan-European Cooperation Fund.

The Bank has invested almost US$ 6.9 billion (€5.8 billion) in Uzbekistan to date across 205 projects, with most of the funds supporting private entrepreneurship. The country has been the leading recipient of EBRD funding in Central Asia for each of the past six years.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the ADB supports Uzbekistan’s tax system reforms.